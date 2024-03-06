Returned candidates for reserved seats in KP assembly notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has published the Names of returned candidates for seats reserved for minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday, the returned candidates include: Akhtar Pervaiz who belongs to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Suresh Kumar of Pakistan Muslim League and Beari Lal of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians.