Returned Candidates For Reserved Seats In KP Assembly Notified

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan has published the Names of returned candidates for seats reserved for minorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday, the returned candidates include: Akhtar Pervaiz who belongs to Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Suresh Kumar of Pakistan Muslim League and Beari Lal of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians.

