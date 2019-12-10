UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revamping Of 46 Kohat Schools Soon: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister For Education, Ziaullah Bangash

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 12:35 PM

Revamping of 46 Kohat schools soon: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Ziaullah Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Ziaullah Bangash announced status of Higher Secondary School to Government High School No-3, Kohat and said 46 dilapidated schools of Kohat would be revamped very soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education, Ziaullah Bangash announced status of Higher Secondary School to Government High School No-3, Kohat and said 46 dilapidated schools of Kohat would be revamped very soon.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Govt. High School No-3 Kohat, the Minister said government was taking tangible steps to materialize its pledge to bring 2.

6 out of school children to schools.

He said all the educational institutions of the province are being made functional and the process of punishment and reward was underway. The teachers and institutions with good performance are being awarded, he said.

Sports stadiums and gymnasiums are being constructed for the youth to enable them involve in health activities and special instructions have been issued to department concerned for this cause.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

PM condemns human violations, military curfew in O ..

4 minutes ago

Pyongyang May Launch Long-Range Missile Before Chr ..

14 seconds ago

Fly zone: 'Zombie' Thomas bugged by Australia's su ..

16 seconds ago

Infinix Grand Reward for its Customers to Celebrat ..

6 minutes ago

Pedersen Hopes to Soon Visit Damascus to Discuss N ..

20 seconds ago

BRT open to probe by any investigating agency: Pro ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.