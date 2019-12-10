Revamping of 46 Kohat schools soon: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Ziaullah Bangash

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Ziaullah Bangash announced status of Higher Secondary School to Government High School No-3, Kohat and said 46 dilapidated schools of Kohat would be revamped very soon

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for education, Ziaullah Bangash announced status of Higher Secondary School to Government High School No-3, Kohat and said 46 dilapidated schools of Kohat would be revamped very soon.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony at Govt. High School No-3 Kohat, the Minister said government was taking tangible steps to materialize its pledge to bring 2.

6 out of school children to schools.

He said all the educational institutions of the province are being made functional and the process of punishment and reward was underway. The teachers and institutions with good performance are being awarded, he said.

Sports stadiums and gymnasiums are being constructed for the youth to enable them involve in health activities and special instructions have been issued to department concerned for this cause.