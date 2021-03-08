UrduPoint.com
Revenue Officers Directed To Focus On Recovery: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:13 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan has directed the revenue officers for full concentration on recovery of revenues including agricultural tax to achieve 100 percent tax collection target

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Commissioner Mardan Division Muntazir Khan has directed the revenue officers for full concentration on recovery of revenues including agricultural tax to achieve 100 percent tax collection target.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding the performance of administration department and revenue matters held at Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Mardan on Monday.

Beside, DC Mardan Habibullah Arif, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) (General) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and ADC Finance, Nek Mohammad, Assistant and Additional Assistant Commissioners, Tehsildars, Deputy Director Service Delivery Centre and revenue staff attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the performance of administrative officers during the month of February and ongoing activities including the provision of flour in Sasta Bazaar, guaranteeing the availability of essential food items, inspection of schools & hospitals, cleanliness & plantation drive, anti-encroachment campaign, display of official price list at shopkeepers and its implementation and implementation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The commissioner expressed satisfaction over the performance of administrative officers and directed for bringing further improvement in it. He further directed the extension of the operation of the administrative officers to rural areas.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif urged upon the officers of district administration to perform their duties with dedication to provide relief to general public and added that the service of the people is their top priority and national responsibility as well.

