Revenue officers urged to focus on land management, revenue recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq has directed the Revenue officers for giving special attention on land management and revenue recovery as per expectations of the government.

Presiding over a meeting with revenue officers, DC has said that the revenue officers should realize their responsibilities and best service delivery should be ensured for raising the goodwill of the department.

All revenue officers should have a thorough knowledge of professional matters and relevant laws, he said.

He directed that all ACs to hold regular meetings with Tehsildars to supervise the performance and governance in revenue department and revenue record should be checked periodically.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Shoaib Ali addressed the meeting regarding last month's revenue recovery and previous arrears.