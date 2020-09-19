UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revenue Officers Urged To Focus On Land Management, Revenue Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 08:40 PM

Revenue officers urged to focus on land management, revenue recovery

Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq has directed the Revenue officers for giving special attention on land management and revenue recovery as per expectations of the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Capt Anwar Ul Haq has directed the Revenue officers for giving special attention on land management and revenue recovery as per expectations of the government.

Presiding over a meeting with revenue officers, DC has said that the revenue officers should realize their responsibilities and best service delivery should be ensured for raising the goodwill of the department.

All revenue officers should have a thorough knowledge of professional matters and relevant laws, he said.

He directed that all ACs to hold regular meetings with Tehsildars to supervise the performance and governance in revenue department and revenue record should be checked periodically.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Shoaib Ali addressed the meeting regarding last month's revenue recovery and previous arrears.

Related Topics

All Government Best

Recent Stories

Interior Minister calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago

Trump urges Supreme Court nomination 'without dela ..

1 minute ago

Eastern EU members log record new virus count

6 minutes ago

Suarez unlikely to join Juve because of passport d ..

6 minutes ago

Nigerians elect governor in pandemic's first poll

6 minutes ago

Two children drowned in water tank

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.