Revenue Officials Asked To Address Masses' Complaints At Earliest

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Mardan Division Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has said the district administration is committed to extend relief to residents by resolving their problems at earliest.

In this regard, no negligence would be tolerated and strict action would be taken against employees who put hurdles in resolving problems of the masses.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review monthly progress of the revenue department.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Mardan Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner Swabi Sanaullah Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Mardan Shujain Wastro, assistant commissioners, additional assistant commissioners tehsildars and other concerned officers.

On this occasion, Commissioner Mardan was given a detailed briefing regarding the decisions taken in the last revenue meeting and their implementation and the current revenue situation of the division.

He expressed concern over the slow disposal of pending court cases and added that all cases should be disposed of as soon as possible so that the people could get relief.

He issued special instructions to the deputy commissioners regarding revenue related issues especially inspection of revenue offices, land transfers, court cases and rectification of errors in revenue records.

Commissioner Mardan also issued instructions regarding price checking in markets, hygiene check of food items, so that quality goods could be made available to the people at affordable prices.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Divisional Task Force on Polio was held at the office of Commissioner Mardan in which Deputy Commissioner Mardan, DPO Mardan Irfanullah, DPO Swabi Muhammad Shoaib, DHO Mardan Dr Kachkol, Area Coordinator WHO Dr. Nazir Deshani and other officials attended the meeting.

They emphasized effective and special security measures in sensitive areas during polio campaigns.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan Army personnel would be deployed along with the police during the campaign and would patrol the areas to prevent any untoward incident. Dr. Nazir Deshani gave a detailed briefing regarding polio campaign and constitution of teams.

