Revenue officials directed to dispose off cases pending from 6 to 12 months

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Mughees Sanaullah has directed revenue officials to dispose off cases that are pending from a period of six to twelve months.

He was chairing a performance review meeting of revenue officials at his office in Abbottabad on Friday.

He directed relief to complainants in minimum possible time and special focus to cases that are pending from six to one year period.

He said that revenue officials must ensure provision of record to people, correction of errors besides computerization of land record at village level.

On the occasion, Deputy Director Database land Record Computerization, Muhammad Masood told the meeting that the land digitalization of 242 villages was underway in service delivery centre Abbottabad since 2019.

It was told that record of 51 villages has been completed and computerize service of these villages would start at the end of current month.

Meanwhile, chairing a departmental monthly review meeting, Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction over the performance of Water and Sanitation Services and stressed upon officials to further improve its productivity for maximum facilitation of public. He also directed action officials found guilty of laxity and inefficiency.