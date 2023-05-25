(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Youm-e-Takreem-e- Shuhada-e-Pakistan (Martyrs Reverence Day) was observed Thursday with enthusiasm at Rawalpindi Women's University (RWU) to pay rich tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in defence of their homeland.

Prof. Dr. Anila Kamal, Vice Chancellor RWU, appreciated the government initiative to observe the day which reflects a united and living nation who don't forget their martyrs.

Addressing the ceremony, she said that we are proud of our valiant martyrs who demonstrated unwavering patriotism and courage during challenging periods of Pakistan's history.

A martyr never dies and our religion also teaches us to respect martyrs. Our freedom as a nation is the result of the ultimate sacrifices rendered by the martyrs.

They will always be remembered as an icon of bravery and sacrifice and will remain a beacon for our future generations, she added.

Dr. Anila Kamal, speaking from her own experience as the daughter of a veteran who served in the wars of 1965 and 1971, underscored the significance of extending appreciation not only to the martyrs but also to their families.

She eloquently highlighted the immense sacrifices and hardships endured by these families, emphasizing the importance of recognizing their invaluable contributions.

The heartfelt speeches and inspirational performances of the event showcased the firm determination of the martyrs, resonating deeply with the attendees and leaving a lasting impact. A large number of RWU faculty, staff, and students were in attendance.