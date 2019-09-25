"Rhythm Of Dunhuang - Passion Of Silk Road" Held At PNCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan and Gansu Provincial Opera House of China on Wednesday organized a special cultural performance titled ''Rhythm of Dunhuang - Passion of Silk Road " to celebrate 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China here at China Cultural Center, PNCA.

Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for education, Professional Training and National History & Literary Heritage and Yao Jing, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China in Pakistan were the chief guests on the occasion.

Addressing on the occasion, the minister said Pakistan and China enjoyed brotherly relations and our cultural relations were also gaining momentum.

He praised Ambassador of China for his contribution to further strengthening Pak-China friendship.

Shafqat Mahmood said that both the brotherly countries always stood with each other in difficult times and added people of Pakistan love people of China.

The minister said that people of Kashmir were facing occupation and curfew was imposed for the last 52 days. He strongly condemned the atrocities of Indian forces in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Ambassador of China expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in earthquake which jolted Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

He said that when earthquake hit China in 2005, Pakistan rescue team helped thousands of people there and before leaving, the team donated full fledge hospital.

He said that Pakistan and China governments would continue to work for the better tomorrow.

The event was also attended by Zhang Heqing, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China /Director of China Cultural Center in Pakistan and Deputy Director China Cultural Center Li Yan Yuan along with People from different walks of life, diplomats and students.

25 members Chinese Cultural Troupe from Dunhuang City in northwest Gansu Province of China presented opera dance and musical and cultural performances.

Dunhuang City in northwest Gansu Province of China was an important strategic point on the Silk Road. Its rich heritage of cultural relics, particularly the Dunhuang Grottoes, has made it one of the most attractive tourist sites in the world.

It was part of a series of events for the commemoration of 70 years of founding of People's Republic of China, aiming to enable the young generation to carry forward the legacy of Pakistan-China friendship is the need of the hour.

Today Evening Party was integrated to singing, dancing and music, which has prominent regional characteristics and outstanding Chinese elements. It not only carries the classical charm of Chinese civilization, but also shows the fashion trend of modern China. The program lists were includes the singing of folk songs with Chinese ethnic characteristics, Classical dances and the exhibition of classical Dunhuang dances.