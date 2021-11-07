UrduPoint.com

Ring Road, Lai Expressway To Provide Clean, Healthy Environment To Citizens: Chairman RDA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Ring Road, Lai Expressway to provide clean, healthy environment to citizens: Chairman RDA

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Long-awaited Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Lai Expressway projects would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities rather, both the projects would also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents said Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), Tariq Mehmood Murtaza.

He said that both the mega projects which would be kicked off this year would be Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government's gift for the residents of twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The Chairman said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would perform the ground breaking of both the mega projects on Dec 25.

He said that Nullah Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project and Rawalpindi Ring Road had been approved by the Provincial Development Working Party.

Talking about Lai Expressway project he said that PC-I for land acquisition had also been approved and the authorities concerned were directed to start work on the project immediately.

He said that the construction of these projects would be completed within shortest possible time frame.

The Chairman said that the Ring Road would be 38.3 km long and it would be most feasible, economical and viable project to connect N-5 at Banth to M-2 Thallian Interchange.

Land acquisition and construction on this alignment for Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved, he informed.

