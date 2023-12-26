The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project marks a significant stride towards completion, reaching the 60% milestone

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project marks a significant stride towards completion, reaching the 60% milestone.

Today, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing progress at Adda Plot Raiwind, personally inspecting the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project.

The Chief Minister personally examined the ongoing construction activities spanning 8 km from Adda Plot Raiwind to Maraka-Multan Road. He closely observed the works on the entire route, including the construction of bridges. In response, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued directives for the expeditious completion of the project.

During a meeting at the FWO camp office chaired by Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Colonel Jamal and Colonel Ahmed provided a detailed briefing on the project's progress. The meeting addressed various issues related to the project.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the completion of Ring Road Southern Loop 3 would enhance transportation facilities for the public. He highlighted the adherence to high standards in executing the project and expressed confidence in achieving its timely completion.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscored the significance of SL 3, Gujranwala Expressway, and Band Road projects. He assured relentless efforts to complete these projects with the highest quality, overcoming challenges and working round the clock.

The SL3 project, valued at over 17 billion rupees, spans 8 km and consists of three lanes.

Naqvi informed that the project, initially planned for two years, is on track to completion in the coming months.

Responding to a question, the Chief Minister acknowledged weather-related challenges, particularly fog affecting motorway operations and causing traffic congestion. He assured the resolution of issues without allowing an increase in project costs.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that SL3 and other projects are under continuous monitoring, with ministers overseeing critical locations even during the night. He affirmed full support for the dedicated teams working on project completion.

Regarding elections, the CM stated that in accordance with the court's order, individuals accused cannot submit their nomination papers. He assured that transparent and free elections would be conducted. Furthermore, he mentioned that if any issues arose concerning the election, government would take action before the Election Commission for resolution.

Discussing environmental concerns, Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged the need for favorable conditions for artificial rain to combat smog. He affirmed the government's commitment to taking necessary measures for a sustainable solution.

Present during the occasion were Provincial Ministers Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Chief Secretary, Secretary Communication and Works, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Chairman Lahore Ring Road Authority, FWO officials, and other officers.