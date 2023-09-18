Open Menu

Riphah University Organizes Successful Expo Jawan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Riphah University organizes successful Expo Jawan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Riphah International University has organized 'Expo Jawan' to create awareness and promotion of modern departments of higher education among the youth.

According to the details, this expo is a unique and first of its kind education event in twin cities held here yesterday.

The expo was held at IFQ Hotel Club Road, which was inaugurated by the Chief Guest Ms. Syeda Shafaq Hashmi (Deputy Secretary Ministry of Culture and Heritage).

On this occasion, she inspected the stalls of various departments of Riphah University and appreciated it's the efforts for promotion of education.

A large number of educational experts, intellectuals, young students and parents of the twin cities participated in the Expo Jawan and benefited from the career counseling provided by Riphah.

It is pertinent to mention here that Riphah International University is one of the leading universities in Asia offering more than 148 different programs.

The aim of this expo was to aware the youth to new fields and available opportunities.

Related Topics

Education Hotel Road Young Riphah International University Event From Asia

Recent Stories

IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arre ..

IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran Khan's post arrest bail plea in cipher case

10 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical te ..

Naseem Shah under surveillance of PCB's medical team

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

Caretaker PM to address UNGA Session on Friday

2 hours ago
 Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & P ..

Full court hears petitions against SC Practice & Procedure Act 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2023

4 hours ago
Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

12 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

14 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

15 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

16 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan