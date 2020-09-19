River Indus continuous to run in low flood at Kotri Barrage: FFC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is flowing in Low Flood at Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing Normal.

The Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs is 13.311 MAF (97.77% of the total live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2020 whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1238.

90 feet (3.10 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan has moved away Eastwards whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 2000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours.