UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

River Indus Continuous To Run In Low Flood At Kotri Barrage: FFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 04:24 PM

River Indus continuous to run in low flood at Kotri Barrage: FFC

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is flowing in Low Flood at Kotri Barrage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said River Indus is flowing in Low Flood at Kotri Barrage.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday other main rivers (Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej) are flowing Normal.

The Combined Live Storage of the country's major reservoirs is 13.311 MAF (97.77% of the total live storage capacity of 13.614 MAF).

Tarbela Reservoir continues to maintain its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1550.00 feet since 28th August 2020 whereas Mangla Reservoir is at an elevation of 1238.

90 feet (3.10 feet below its MCL of 1242.00 feet).

Yesterday's trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern parts of Afghanistan has moved away Eastwards whereas weak Seasonal Low lies over Northeastern Balochistan and adjoining areas.

Weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan upto 2000 feet.

According to FFD, Lahore, mainly dry weather is expected over most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. No prominent rainfall event has been reported by FFD, Lahore, in the country during the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Afghanistan Weather Balochistan Flood Jhelum Kotri August 2020 Event From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Police arrest 10 accused, recover weapons, drugs

2 minutes ago

Villa sign Lyon forward Traore

6 minutes ago

Technology based farms to be created to promote ex ..

6 minutes ago

Students, professional writers to participate in N ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020- 21)

6 minutes ago

PEMRA to take action if Nawaz Sharif’s address t ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.