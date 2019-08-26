RMI organizes Breast feeding month awareness conference

A month long awareness conference on breast feeding was kicked off here on Monday at Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) to sensitize mothers about importance of breast feeding and its benefits for infants

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :A month long awareness conference on breast feeding was kicked off here on Monday at Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) to sensitize mothers about importance of breast feeding and its benefits for infants.

Specialist, doctors, teachers and students related to different walk of life participated in the conference where the guest speakers from UNICEF Dr. Fazal Majeed and Salma Khatoon said that that in today's modern age most of the mothers prefer feeding their children with formula milk in which any carelessness cause a lot of health issues.

Slama Khatoon said likely we are born in Islamic society and it is written in Quran Pak that her mother should feed her children for two years.

She also added that mothers' milk is necessary and cure for many diseases those mothers who don't feed their children after birth not only put their children's health at risk but also their own.

Nutrition Specialist Hira Siddiqui was of the view that those mothers who feed their children can face a lot of issues like obesity, cancer and diabetes as well as causing stress in both mother and child.

The organizer of the event highlighting main reason behind this month long campaign said the month of August is globally celebrated as breast feeding awareness month and organizing the event by RMI was to create among public.

It was informed that latest research has shown that those children who don't get fed by their mothers are found to be more stubborn, irritated as well as are prone to fertility and those children can suffer from different kinds of stomach, ear, skin and psychological ailments and their immunity system is deficient to fight disease.

During this event men and women from different walk of life participated in awareness walk on Hayatabad road.