RO Issues List Of 11 Candidates After Scrutiny For NA-157 Bye Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2022 | 08:30 PM

RO issues list of 11 candidates after scrutiny for NA-157 bye polls

Returning Officer for NA-157 constituency bye elections in Multan issued a final list of eleven validly nominated candidates on Friday after completion of scrutiny process

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Returning Officer for NA-157 constituency bye elections in Multan issued a final list of eleven validly nominated candidates on Friday after completion of scrutiny process.

The candidates included PTI nominee Meher BanonQureshi, Waseem Abbas, Muhamnad Idrees, Saif Ahmad Qureshi, PPP's Syed Ali Musa Gilani, Irshad Ali Babar, Muhammad Khalil, Tahir Ahmad, Muhammad Saleem, Naseem Hussain, and Muhammad Salman Elahi.

The seat was left vacant after Syed Zain Hussain Qureshi left it after winning the recent bye polls in PP-217 constituency of Multan.

Polling would be held on Sep 11, 2022 after withdrawal of nominations, if there would be any, and subsequent allotment of symbols.

