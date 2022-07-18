UrduPoint.com

RO PP-7 Receives PTI Candidate's Application For Recount In Constituency

The Returning Officer (RO) of PP-7 Rawalpindi has received the application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Col. Shabbir Awan for recount in the constituency

The PTI candidate had challenged the results and filed a plea with the RO for a recount.

According to the Returning Officer, all the candidates who were contesting the PP-7 by-election have been summoned at 11.30 am on Tuesday in his camp office for a decision on the application.

The RO said that the reports of non-receipt or rejection of recount application were baseless and false.

