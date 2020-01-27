Road accident claims three lives, injures two in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Three persons including a woman were killed while two sustained critical injuries when two cars collided near Aminpur Interchange in Faisalabad on Monday.

Rescue officials said the unfortunate incident occurred due to rash driving as both drivers were racing with each other, a private news channel reported.

The bodies and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate postmortem and medical assistance, they informed.

First Information Report had been registered against the drivers, they said.