Road accident leaves two dead, other six injured in Layyah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :At least two people were killed while six others sustained injuries in a road accident in Layyah on Monday morning.

According to a police official a passenger van was collided with a truck and the ill-fatted incident occurred due to rash driving of van driver who was also among injured and shifted to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.

He further said the First Investigation Report (FIR) had been filed against the driver.

Further investigation was underway.