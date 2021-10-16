UrduPoint.com

Road Safety Awareness Walk Held

Rescue-1122 on Saturday organized a road safety walk in Pattoki to create awareness about the importance of helmet for bike riders

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue-1122 on Saturday organized a road safety walk in Pattoki to create awareness about the importance of helmet for bike riders.

Safety Officer Rabia Khalil, Shift In-charge Tanveer Sajjad, Media Coordinator Zahid Ali and others rescue officials intercepted many motorcyclists at Kutcheri Chowk and gave awareness to motorcyclists about the use of helmets.

Talking to the media, Rabia Khalil said that 80 per cent accidents of motorcyclists happened due to not wearing helmets and over-speeding. She appealed to the women riding motorcycles to roll up their clothes to avoid accidents.

