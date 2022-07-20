UrduPoint.com

Roads In Front Of Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine Closed For Traffic Due To Urs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 20, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Traffic Police Karachi on Wednesday issued an alternative route due to closure of both the roads for traffic under the flyover in front of shrine of famous Sufi Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi from July 20 to 22, on account of 1292nd annual Urs of the famous saint

According to a traffic police spokesman, the traffic coming from Casino to the shrine is being diverted to Alibaba Chowrangi from where this traffic can move further to its destination via Bilawal Chowrangi.

According to a traffic police spokesman, the traffic coming from Casino to the shrine is being diverted to Alibaba Chowrangi from where this traffic can move further to its destination via Bilawal Chowrangi.

The traffic coming to Mazar Flyover from 26 Street would continue to flow on the flyover while both the roads under the flyover would remain closed, he added.

The spokesperson advised the people to take an alternate route and call the traffic police helpline 1915 in case of any inconvenience during the journey.

