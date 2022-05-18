Robber gang busted, looted valuables recovered

Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Police busted a notorious robber gang and arrested three criminals besides recovering looted valuables and weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police formed a special team led by SP Gulgasht Division Hassan Jehangir to arrest the criminals involved in depriving citizens of cash and valuables. The police team busted the notorious Shakila Gang and arrested the ring leader Shakil alias Shakila along with his two fellows Nadir Abbas and Muhammad Mumtaz.

The police team recovered looted valuables of worth Rs 1.8 million, three pistols and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The arrested criminals have confessed 18 criminal activities in premises of Sadar, New Multan, BZ and Shah Rukan-e-Alam police stations.

Meanwhile, the New Multan police arrested a criminal namely Dawood Gujjar wanted to police in murder case of Javed Iqbal who was the owner of Amadina Restaurant. The police also recovered the weapon used in murder from the possession of the criminal.

Another other criminal Asif Sial was apprehended by the police for displaying weapon on social media videos.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals and further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals, police sources added.