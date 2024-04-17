Robber gang busted, two held

Dehli Gate police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Dehli Gate police have busted a notorious robber gang and recovered looted valuables from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, directed officers concerned to launch a comprehensive crackdown against criminals.

The police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abaadullah Shah busted the Shah Gang and arrested two members including the ring leader Shah s/o Rehmat Ali and Sheraz alias Shahzaday Shah.

The police recovered looted valuables worth Rs 430,000 including nine motorcycles and cash from their possession by tracing nine cases.

Further investigation was underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.