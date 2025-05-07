Open Menu

Robber Gang Busted, Two Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:16 PM

Robber gang busted, two held

Qadarpur Raan police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession, here on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Qadarpur Raan police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession, here on Wednesday.

Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in the area, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah to arrest the criminals.

The police team while using latest techniques of investigations, busted the notorious Hamza Gang and arrested the ring leader Ameer Hamza along with his accomplice Haq Nawaz.

The police team also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 400,000 including cash, one motorcycle and weapons from their possession by tracing 12 cases against them.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Recent Stories

Robber gang busted, two held

Robber gang busted, two held

5 minutes ago
 DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensi ..

DC inspects Civil Defense Office amid rising tensions from Indian aggression

5 minutes ago
 Five suspects arrested in murder case

Five suspects arrested in murder case

5 minutes ago
 ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the ..

ISSI hosts Int'l Conference on “Pakistan and the Region”

5 minutes ago
 Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for ..

Entire nation united, stands with Armed Forces for country's defense: Tariq

5 minutes ago
 IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

IHC acquits accused in drugs smuggling case

9 minutes ago
CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islama ..

CDA, Bank of Punjab discuss cooperation for Islamabad’s development

26 minutes ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns In ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb hails armed forces, condemns Indian aggression

9 minutes ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb meets UK's Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan ..

LCCI organizes solidarity walk to support Pakistan Armed Forces

9 minutes ago
 Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global invest ..

Adviser to PM on Privatization meets global investment leaders

9 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ..

IHC adjourns case regarding Aleema Khan's name on ECL

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan