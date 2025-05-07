Robber Gang Busted, Two Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2025 | 10:16 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Qadarpur Raan police have busted a notorious robber gang and arrested its two members besides recovering looted valuables from their possession, here on Wednesday.
Taking action on the rising incidents of robbery in the area, the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Saifullah to arrest the criminals.
The police team while using latest techniques of investigations, busted the notorious Hamza Gang and arrested the ring leader Ameer Hamza along with his accomplice Haq Nawaz.
The police team also recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 400,000 including cash, one motorcycle and weapons from their possession by tracing 12 cases against them.
Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.
