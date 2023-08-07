Robbers deprive citizens of Rs One mln cash

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :Two armed dacoits equipped with a pistol looted two men on gunpoint, depriving them of Rs One million cash, here near Sheikh Yousaf Adda in the limits of Saddar Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, one Muhammad Ajmal Khattak son of Munawar Khan resident of Karrak District has filed a report with Saddar police station that he along with his Son's friend namely Rehm Diyaz son of Sher Abbas came to Dera Ismail Khan for buying a car.

They were heading towards a Masjid for offering prayers in Adnan streat near Sheikh Yousaf Adda when all of sudden two unknown motorcyclists equipped with a pistol approached them and snatched Rs One million on gunpoint, he added.

The police registered a case and started investigation.