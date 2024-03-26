Robbers Gang Apprehended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Police have apprehended a notorious gang of four robbers involved in street crimes.
According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested four member dacoit gang and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles, Rs 1,00,000 from their possession here on Tuesday.
Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.
The arrested gang members were identified as Waseem Akram, Rafaqat, Waqas and Ansar.
Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.
SP Rawal Town commended police team and said that the arrested accused will be presented in the court and will be punished. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against such organized and active gangs operative in the city.
Recent Stories
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ex-Agri officer killed in DI Khan5 minutes ago
-
Adulteration: three beverage units sealed6 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 378 power pilferers in 24 hours6 minutes ago
-
Station Commander visits Zamung Kor’s orphanage6 minutes ago
-
Arts Council Hyderabad felicitates ‘Presidential Awards’ recipients6 minutes ago
-
Civic society demands zero-tolerance policy against kite-flying in ICT16 minutes ago
-
RCCI host annual iftar dinner in honor of diplomats16 minutes ago
-
-26 minutes ago
-
Senator Talha joins PPP, envisions broader role in political trajectory35 minutes ago
-
President, PM resolve to steer country out of prevailing challenges35 minutes ago
-
Flowers exhibition at Cantt Garden attracts citizens36 minutes ago
-
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack54 minutes ago