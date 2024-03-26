Open Menu

Robbers Gang Apprehended

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Robbers gang apprehended

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Police have apprehended a notorious gang of four robbers involved in street crimes.

According to police spokesman, Sadiqabad police arrested four member dacoit gang and recovered 06 stolen motorcycles, Rs 1,00,000 from their possession here on Tuesday.

Police have also recovered weapons used in the crime.

The arrested gang members were identified as Waseem Akram, Rafaqat, Waqas and Ansar.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started further investigation.

SP Rawal Town commended police team and said that the arrested accused will be presented in the court and will be punished. He made it clear that strict action will be taken against such organized and active gangs operative in the city.

