Robbery suspect arrested after 16 years in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in a 16-year-old robbery case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in a 16-year-old robbery case.

Police sources state that Faisal was wanted in connection with a 2008 robbery case that was filed against him.

The local court declared the suspect to be a proclaimed offender since he fled the scene of the incident.

A police party raided his hiding place after receiving a tip off, and took him into custody.

APP/ajq/378