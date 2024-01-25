Open Menu

Robbery Suspect Arrested After 16 Years In Wah Cantt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:56 PM

Robbery suspect arrested after 16 years in Wah Cantt

Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in a 16-year-old robbery case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in a 16-year-old robbery case.

Police sources state that Faisal was wanted in connection with a 2008 robbery case that was filed against him.

The local court declared the suspect to be a proclaimed offender since he fled the scene of the incident.

A police party raided his hiding place after receiving a tip off, and took him into custody.

