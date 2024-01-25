Robbery Suspect Arrested After 16 Years In Wah Cantt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 08:56 PM
Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in a 16-year-old robbery case
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday arrested a suspect wanted in a 16-year-old robbery case.
Police sources state that Faisal was wanted in connection with a 2008 robbery case that was filed against him.
The local court declared the suspect to be a proclaimed offender since he fled the scene of the incident.
A police party raided his hiding place after receiving a tip off, and took him into custody.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.34 billion
Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP
SCCI urges govt to allow import of cotton from Afghanistan in open trucks
Top Venezuela, Guyana diplomats meet on Essequibo border dispute
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative publ ..
Sightsavers sets up free eye testing camp on Int'l Day of Education
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office
HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election 2024 brings boom to DJs, drumsbeating business in KP1 minute ago
-
Diligent officers work selflessly to serve people by formulating innovative public policies: CM Baqa ..22 minutes ago
-
Minister takes notice of fire at Turbat Election Commissioner Office22 minutes ago
-
Kohat police arrest 13 suspects, recovered weapons, drugs22 minutes ago
-
SWD, ANF agreement extended 2 more years23 minutes ago
-
Development project launched to promote poultry industry in KP23 minutes ago
-
EPA director unveils alarming climate change data in GB23 minutes ago
-
JUI-F election campaign gathers momentum in Mohmand District23 minutes ago
-
Police seized 11800 litres diesel, NCP items worth 10.3m in DIKhan22 minutes ago
-
Digitizing electoral process suggested to eliminate controversies22 minutes ago
-
GDA starts renovation, cleaning of parks22 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to ensure implementation of code of conduct for elections22 minutes ago