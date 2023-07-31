Robust regional connectivity fundamental pillar for Pak-China economic development, untapped opportunities: Experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The experts at a special talk on Monday said robust regional connectivity would serve as a fundamental pillar for economic development, enabling optimal utilisation of the myriad opportunities that as yet remain untapped for China and Pakistan.

The Centre for Aerospace & Security Studies (CASS) hosted a distinguished Chinese delegation comprising scholars from the Shanghai Institute for International Studies (SIIS), China Institute of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR), and Sichuan academy of Social Sciences (SASS) led by Dr Liu Zongyi, Director of SIIS, the delegation included Dr Wang Shida, Deputy Director and Associate Research Professor at CICIR; Mr Yuan Jianmin, Counsellor of the Government of Xinjiang autonomous region; and Dr Li Jingfeng, Director of Regional & Strategic Research Office at SASS, a news release said.

The roundtable titled "Forging Stronger bonds: CASS Welcomes Chinese Delegation for Productive Talks on Pakistan-China Relations and Mutual Cooperation" provided a platform for in-depth discussions on Pakistan-China relations and explored avenues for further enhancing this relationship to yield mutual benefits in a rapidly evolving global order.

Ambassador Jalil Abbas Jilani, Former Foreign Secretary and Advisor to President CASS, moderated the roundtable.

In his talk, Dr Zongyi focused on the economic aspects of Pak-China relations and discussed various challenges and opportunities. He underscored the significance of enhancing regional connectivity and fostering a community of shared interests.

Dr Wang Shida contextualised the relationship between the two countries in the evolving geostrategic environment marred by strategic competition. Other speakers raised concerns regarding the volatile security and economic situation in the region.

The participants explored the critical role that Pakistan and China's cooperative relations could play in addressing the multifaceted challenges of the contemporary world. Both sides agreed that by reinforcing their strategic cooperation and collaborative efforts, the two nations could help shape regional dynamics in the future.

Both sides discussed the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the Aerospace domain and laid emphasis on further strengthening cooperation in this area.

In his concluding remarks, President of CASS, Air Marshal (R) Farhat Hussain Khan extended heartfelt gratitude to the visiting delegation and expressed optimism that such scholarly discussions would lead to a deeper appreciation of each other's perspectives on vital regional and global issues.