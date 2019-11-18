UrduPoint.com
Rodriguez, Julie Call On Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

Mon 18th November 2019 | 09:19 PM

Rodriguez, Julie call on Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and USAID Mission for Pakistan Director Julie Ann called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the Pak-US relations, cooperation in the ongoing USAID projects, Kashmir issue and regional situation during a meeting at the Govenror's House here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :US Consul General Catherine Rodriguez and USAID Mission for Pakistan Director Julie Ann called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed the Pak-US relations, cooperation in the ongoing USAID projects, Kashmir issue and regional situation during a meeting at the Govenror's House here on Monday.

The governor said that Pakistan and the US were coming closer diplomatically, and relationship between Prime Minister Imran Khan and the US President Donald Trump was also exemplary.

He said that all the global powers, including America, should play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue, adding Indian war hysteria and atrocities against innocent people of occupied Kashmir had put the regional peace at stake.

Sarwar said Pakistan had always talked of peace; however, peace could not be restored in the region until Kashmir dispute was resolved.

He said the USAID support to Pakistan in various fields, including health and education, was a good omen. He thanked the US government for its support to promote Pakistan's business sector.

USAID Mission for Pakistan's Director Julie Ann, during the meeting, said the USAID was providing two lac US Dollars as Challenge Fund Grant to businessmen and innovative people, thus building future of Pakistan's trade sector.

She said new businesses and innovative approach in the industrial sector not only help flourish economy but also improve industrial production and increase employment opportunities.

