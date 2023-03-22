Role of effective communication stressed for humanitarian response

(@FahadShabbir)

The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has hosted a significant two-day training program, "Training of Trainers," that has the potential to transform humanitarian response efforts in the region

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) has hosted a significant two-day training program, "Training of Trainers," that has the potential to transform humanitarian response efforts in the region.

The training program, organized by the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) AJK State Branch, brought together volunteer trainers from different parts of the area to equip them with the knowledge and skills they need to serve their respective communities better.

The event was aimed at building the capacity of trainers with a comprehensive understanding of various themes, including Communication, Civic education, Problem Solving, Social Cohesion, Electoral Process, and Creative Thinking.

The well-attended sessions were conducted by experts in their respective fields. Mr. Mubashar Naqvi, the Public Relations Officer at UAJK, led the session on communication in which, he discussed the importance of communication and its role in humanitarian response, emphasizing the various barriers to communication and strategies to overcome them. Mr. Naqvi also shared tips on effective communication during crisis situations.

During his talk, Mr. Naqvi also highlighted the importance of being culturally sensitive when communicating with different groups of people, especially during humanitarian response.

He emphasized that understanding the cultural context of the people being served is essential to effective communication and building trust.

He also talked about the role of nonverbal communication in conveying messages and the importance of active listening skills in facilitating effective communication.

The PRCS volunteer trainers were grossly engaged and showed a keen interest in the program. They expressed hope that such training programs would help them gain a better understanding of the importance of effective communication in their future assignments.

The event was highly successful and was widely praised by the participants, who noted that they gained a lot from the sessions and felt better prepared to take on future assignments with the PRCS.

Mr. Adnan Qureshi Media & Communication Manager, Tahira Kazmi Youth & Volunteers Officer, Tahmas Durrani DistrictFirst Aid Officer graced the concluding ceremony in which Naveed Awan Programs & Disaster Management Manager presented a shield to Mr. Mubashar Naqvi, and other facilitators of different sessions.