Role of media appreciated in country’s development

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Former Director General of the Press Information Department (PID), Pir Habib ur Rahman Zakori has said that the information department has always played a significant role in the country’s development through effective coverage of national affairs.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Regional Press Information Department, Dera Ismail Khan here on Wednesday.

Former Deputy Director Qazi Fazal Ahmed and senior journalist Muhammad Rehan were also present on the occasion.

The Regional Incharge PID, Muhammad Fazal-ur-Rehman briefed him on the functioning of the office.

Pir Habib ur Rahman Zakori said the importance of this region where Dera Ismail Khan was located at the junction of three provinces with the western route of CPEC passing through it had increased significantly as compared to the past.

Thus in the present era, the responsibility of this department had also increased which was not only representing Pakistan domestically but also upholding the dignity of the nation and state affairs in the international media arena.

He also appreciated the role of local journalists in the development of this region, saying they had proved their abilities despite difficulties and the lack of resources.

APP/slm