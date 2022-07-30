KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Jennifer Jones, the first ever female Rotary International president in its 117-year history, during her tour to Pakistan, will also visit Karachi from July 31 to August 08.

Reviewing impact of Rotary's polio eradication and other humanitarian projects in Pakistan will be the focus of her visit, said a statement.

She will visit numerous Rotary projects and interact with members and partners to explore the potential for growth of Rotary in Pakistan.

The Rotary International and the World Health Organization launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988. Jennifer Jones is co-chair of "the End Polio Now". Since 1985, Rotary's key humanitarian priority has been to have a polio free world.

Rotary spearheaded the campaign at a time when there were over 1,000 polio cases a day in 125 countries, paralyzing and even killing children.

Today, the number of cases is down by 99.9%.

Over the last 35 years, Rotary members, working with communities around the world, have contributed more than US$2.5 billion and countless volunteer hours to the fight to end polio.

Nearly 19.4 million people are walking today who otherwise would have been paralyzed by this vaccine-preventable disease, and 1.5 million people are alive who otherwise would have died.

With the infrastructure Rotary helped create to end polio, a lasting global health legacy is now being used to protect millions of people from other diseases – including Ebola, malaria, and COVID-19.