Roti Price Violation Detected At 92 Hotels, Fine Rs 172,000 Imposed On Violators
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 09:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Divisional administration detected bread (roti) price violation at 92 hotels and imposed a fine Rs 172,000 on the violators during a special campaign to discourage artificial inflation.
According to Commissioner Multan office sources, three persons were also arrested for selling bread at more than recommended price.
The Punjab government has fixed the price of "Roti" against Rs 16 (100 gram) and Rs 20 for "Naan" (120 gram). Commissioner Mariam Khan in a statement urged upon citizens to cooperate with divisional administration and register their complaint at 080002345. She stated that strict action would be taken against the profiteers. Those who are found involved in extracting money illegally from the masses would not be tolerated, she categorically stated.
