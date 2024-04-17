Open Menu

Roti Prices Fixed At Rs 15 In Dera District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Roti prices fixed at Rs 15 in Dera district

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The district administration on Wednesday fixed the price of roti at Rs 15 and Rs 30 with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued by the district administration the price of roti or Naan weighing 100 gram would be available at Rs15 while the rate for the roti or Naan that weighs 200 grams has been fixed at Rs 30 in the district.

The new prices were notified on the recommendation of the District Price Review Committee in consultation with Nanbai Association in a meeting held on April 15.

All Naibai have been directed to place digital weighing machines at their tandoor to weigh naans.

The shopkeepers have been asked to adhere to the notified prices and the list should be displayed at conspicuous places at their shops.

The relevant officials have been instructed to ensure the implementation of the new prices of roti and naan.

