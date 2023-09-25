Open Menu

Royal College Of Physicians Elects Prof. Raza Shah As Honorary Fellow

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Royal College of Physicians elects Prof. Raza Shah as honorary fellow

The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (the college) has elected Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, the senior Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, as an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :The Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (the college) has elected Prof. Dr. M. Raza Shah, the senior Professor at the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, as an honorary fellow of the Royal College of Physicians Edinburgh.
Prof.

Shah received the FRCP diploma from the President of the Royal College of Physicians in recognition of his contribution to medical science, especially in the clinical trials he conducted in a short time.

It is worth mentioning that the Royal College of Physicians was established through the Royal Charter in 1681. It is one of three organizations that sets the specialty training standards for physicians in the United Kingdom.
According to the ICCBS Spokesman, Prof.

Shah, working in the area of Nanomedicine and Supramolecular Chemistry, has authored six books (Elsevier) and also edited four books (Elsevier), along with 12 chapters in books and more than 460 research articles in international journals with impact factor more than 1700.

He has three US patents to his credit. He has supervised and co-supervised 34 Ph.Ds. and 44 M.S/M.Phil scholars. He was declared the top scientist for the year 2019 by the government of KPK. He received the Civil Award of Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in 2015.

He received the Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman gold medal in 2006 and the Dr. Raziuddin gold medal in 2015 from the Pakistan academy of Sciences. He received the Dr. Abdus Salam (Nobel Laureate) award in chemistry and was selected as a TWAS Young Affiliate in 2010 by The World Academy of Sciences.

One of his authored books was declared the best book of the year 2017 by the Higher education Commission of Pakistan. He is a fellow of various national and international academies and organizations.

Prof. Shah remained the Mentor of the Pakistani International Chemistry Olympiad Team since 2008. He led the vaccine (COVID-19) phase-1 clinical trial of Sinopharm company in Pakistan. He led the DRAP-approved clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients with traditional Chinese medicines.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company Young Edinburgh United Kingdom HEC 2017 2015 2019 Gold From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Anti-dengue awareness walk held

Anti-dengue awareness walk held

5 seconds ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

7 seconds ago
 The strategic yet isolated Azerbaijani exclave of ..

The strategic yet isolated Azerbaijani exclave of Nakhchivan

27 minutes ago
 Plant for Pakistan campaign' in full swing in sch ..

Plant for Pakistan campaign' in full swing in schools

27 minutes ago
 Baqar directs audit of varieties, orders holding o ..

Baqar directs audit of varieties, orders holding of Senate meetings

27 minutes ago
 US envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Planning, ..

US envoy calls on Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initi ..

29 minutes ago
Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations agai ..

Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations against street criminals, drug tra ..

29 minutes ago
 NAB submits 15 more references in accountability c ..

NAB submits 15 more references in accountability court

29 minutes ago
 Egypt announces presidential vote on December 10-1 ..

Egypt announces presidential vote on December 10-12

30 minutes ago
 Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest ..

Japanese envoy discusses issues of mutual interest with CM Naqvi

30 minutes ago
 Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes ..

Kosovo marks day of mourning after deadly clashes in troubled north

30 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Ar ..

Azerbaijan vows to guarantee rights of Karabakh Armenians

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan