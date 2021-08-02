UrduPoint.com

RPO For Strict Action Against Spreaders Of Hatred Material On Social Media

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 08:44 PM

RPO for strict action against spreaders of hatred material on social media

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja directed the police heads of Faisalabad region to take strict action against the spreaders of hatred material on social media

Addressing a meeting here at Police Lines, he said that Muharram was a holy month for faithful but no one would be allowed to create sectarianism or spread of hatred material to hurt the religious feelings of others. He said that ulema should play their effective role in maintaining interfaith harmony during the Muharramul Haraam.

He also directed the police officers of districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to take strict action against those elements who were found involved in spreading any kind of sectarianism or hatred through social media.

Religious leaders including Sahibzada Zahid Mehmood Qasmi, Pir Ibraheem Sialvi, Maulana Riaz Kharl,Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Syed Jaafar Naqvi, Maulana Yousuf Anwar, Qari Haneef Bhatti, Asif RazaQadri, etc. also attended the meeting.

