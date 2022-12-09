RPO Malakand suspends police officials for improper investigation

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan has suspended the Investigating Officer Head Constable Bakht Baidar and reprimanded the Incharge Investigation and other relevant officials over mishandling an accident case that occurred on main highway near Chakdara in Dir Lower.

The RPO has also issued orders to the District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir to reconsider the case according to the actual facts and fulfill all the legal requirements to provide justice to the victim and furnish the report to him immediately in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that few months ago, on main GT road near Chakdara, Taz Hussain son of Shamoon, resident of Amandra Batkhela, was driving his loaded dumper, when his vehicle was hit head-on by a speeding pickup, resulting in serious injuries to him.

The local police filed a report about the incident and showed the injured driver as the accused by not conducting the accurate investigation.

The victim had appealed the RPO Malakand to provide him justice and issued instructions to the concerned DPO to take immediate action in the case and provide justice to the victim.