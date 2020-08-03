UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Meets Martyr Cops's Family

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 11:40 AM

RPO meets martyr cops's family

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak along with DPO visited the house of a martyr head constable and met his family.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that RPO Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf visited the house of head constable of Bahawalpur police, Ashiq Hussain and met with his family members.

On the occasion, they offered Fateha for the departed soul of martyr police official. They said that martyr police officials were pride of police department. They said that martyr police officials fought against criminal mafia to provide security and protection to life and property of masses.

They said that sacrifices of martyr police officials would be remembered for long time.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Criminals Family

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 34 ..

13 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 L ..

19 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 August 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

SEHA announces walk-in registration for COVID-19 s ..

12 hours ago

UAE continuing to impress world by hosting major s ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.