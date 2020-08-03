BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer, Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak along with DPO visited the house of a martyr head constable and met his family.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that RPO Bahawalpur region, Muhammad Zubair Dreshak along with District Police Officer Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf visited the house of head constable of Bahawalpur police, Ashiq Hussain and met with his family members.

On the occasion, they offered Fateha for the departed soul of martyr police official. They said that martyr police officials were pride of police department. They said that martyr police officials fought against criminal mafia to provide security and protection to life and property of masses.

They said that sacrifices of martyr police officials would be remembered for long time.