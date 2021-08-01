UrduPoint.com

RPO Pays Surprise Visit To Murree Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 05:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer paid a surprise visit to Murree police station, informed a police spokesman on Sunday.

"RPO Imran Ahmer visited police station following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani," he added.

The RPO checked the daily entry register of the police station and directed the SHO to accelerate efforts to arrest criminals including proclaimed offenders and court absconders.

He said effective strategy was vital to controlling crime and also ordered to adopt a professional as well as responsible attitude to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

On this occasion, RPO Imran Ahmer asked the police officers to focus on solving public complaints promptly by taking citizen-friendly steps.

Later, the RPO also inspected the front desk, building, lockup and cleanliness of the police station.

