RPO reviews security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Ashfaq Ahmed Khan Sunday visited Gurdawara Punja Sahib at Hassanabdal and reviewed security arrangements for Sikh pilgrims during the ongoing celebration of 552nd birthday of Guru Nanak.

In a statement issued here, the RPO expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and directed the officials concerned to further enhance the security to avoid any untoward incident.

The 552nd birth anniversary of the Guru Nanak was one of the biggest birthday celebrations in the world.

The festivities were taking place at the shrine to the founder of the Sikh religion in Nankana Sahib,the city where he was born in 1469.