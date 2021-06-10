UrduPoint.com
RPO Saargodha Holds Orderly Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 04:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Region Ashfaq Khan listened 56 appeals of 43 police officers and officials during the orderly room held here on Thursday.

Some 30 appeals were declared valid, while the answers of 26 were termed unsatisfactory and the sentences of policemen concerned were upheld.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO advised the police officers to perform their duties with honesty and dedication and listened to the petitioners and resolved their issues onmerit as soon as possible.

Those showing negligence while on duty would be punished, he added.

