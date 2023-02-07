UrduPoint.com

RPO Visits Bereaved Families Of Police Line Blast Martyrs

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 11:30 AM

RPO visits bereaved families of police line blast martyrs

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bannu Region Syed Ishfaq Anwer visited bereaved families of police line mosque blast martyrs here on Tuesday and expressed solidarity with them.

According to a press release issued by the RPO office, Syed Ishfaq visited the houses of police constables Shabeeb resident of Fatima Khel, Rafiq resident of Bazar Ahmed Khan, Hanifullah and Liaqat Ali Shah resident of Gorkha and Saeed Khel resident of Lakki Marwat.

He offered Fateha for the departed souls and assured the resolve that soon the perpetrators and facilitators of the incident would be brought to justice, adding that the sacrifices of martyrs would not go in vain.

The RPO assured full support to the bereaved families and said that all available resources would be utilized for their welfare.

