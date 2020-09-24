UrduPoint.com
RPO Waseem Khan Given Additional Charge As Additional IG South Punjab

Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

RPO Waseem Khan given additional charge as Additional IG south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan Waseem Ahmad Khan has been given additional responsibility as Additional Inspector General Police, south Punjab.

According to official sources, Punjab government has issued a notification assigning additional responsibility to Waseem Khan, a senior BS-20 official.

The post of Additional IG south Punjab was left vacant after former Additional IG south Punjab Inam Ghani was elevated to the post of Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab.

Waseem Khan would take care of the office of Additional IGP, south Punjab, in addition to.performing his duties as RPO Multan.

More Stories From Pakistan

