Rs 1.2 Million Cheque Handed Over To Relatives Of Dead In Gas Leakage Blast

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rs 1.2 million cheque handed over to relatives of dead in gas leakage blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :On the behalf of the KP government, the Focal Person for Mega Projects and Rehabilitation of Peshawar, MPA Asif Khan on Wednesday handed over a cheque worth Rs.1.2 million to relatives of person who died in a gas leakage blast in a house on Dalazak road last week.

The Muazzin of local mosque and sole earner of the family Amanullah Khan was killed and five other family members injured in gas leakage blast few days ago.

The residents of the area have appealed to the government to give compensation amount to ill-fated poor family.

MPA Asif Khan said that it was responsibility of the PTI government to help needy people in the difficult times especially victim of such incidents.

He said that elected representatives of PTI shared the grief and sorrow of people and they would never leave people alone when they deserve our help and sympathies more.

Residents and relatives of the deceased thanked the government on timely financial assistance.

