Rs 1.5 Mln Released For Medical Expenses Of Police Employees
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar is continuously taking steps to solve the medical problems faced by the police employees and their families, in continuation of which, Rs 1.5 million have been released for the medical expenses of the police employees suffering from various serious diseases.
As per details, Shahbaz Ahmed, head constable of Lahore Police, was given Rs 0.5 million for the treatment of kidney infection. Rs 250,000 was released to Attock police driver constable Arif Hayat for the treatment of cancer. PHP Punjab Driver Constable Ikramullah was given Rs 200,000 for kidney treatment. ASI Malik Javed Akhtar of Tele & Transport has been given Rs.
200,000 for prosthetic leg. Constable Muhammad Aslam of CTD Punjab was given Rs 200,000 for the treatment of brain tumor. One lakh was released to tele & transport constable Muhammad Bilawal Siddiqui for the treatment of knee fracture. Attock constable Adil Hameed was given Rs. 100,000 for the treatment of left knee ACL problem.
After scrutiny, the welfare committee headed by Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara sent the above mentioned cases to IG Punjab for funds allocation. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar directed that all possible measures should be taken from the welfare fund for the health welfare of the employees and their families.
