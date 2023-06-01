UrduPoint.com

Rs 1994.09m Project Under Execution For Multiplication Of Certified Seed: DMD PSC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Rs 1994.09m project under execution for multiplication of certified seed: DMD PSC

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Punjab Seed Corporation (PSC) Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Shamshad Asghar Waraich on Thursday said that a Rs 1994.09 million projects, meant to multiply the certified seed of crops with verification from basic seed, under an agriculture transformation plan to ensure the supply of pure, registered and certified seed to farmers for commercial cultivation and higher production.

PSC enjoys a pivotal status in the seed industry for its trait of supplying pure, registered and certified seed to farmers at a price well below the price tags attached to the seed being marketed by local or multinational companies, said Mr. Waraich while addressing a gathering of farmers at a seminar under PSC's seed promotion initiative at Pirowal, district Khanewal.

The seminar focused on seeds of different crops including cotton, paddy and others.

Director, Center of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) Dr. Kausar Malik, Aftab Ahmad Khan Khichchi, director marketing and procurement PSC Malik Muhammad Ilyas, deputy director Amir Suhail Bhatti, deputy director agriculture information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahlon, besides a number of registered farmers and dealers, were present.

Shamshad Asghar Waraich said that PSC was the only public sector organization that is providing top quality seeds of around 20 crops including cotton, paddy, wheat, maize to farmers at a comparatively low price on self-help basis.

"PSC was the only department of Punjab agriculture that was earning profits and depositing huge amounts as taxes." PSC DMD said that the department not only maintains a supply/demand balance but also holds programs to attract farmers' attention to pure seed. With a network of 1076 registered farmers and 2000 registered dealers, PSC was supplying certified seed not only to farmers in Punjab but also in Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said that PSC was aiming to supply and market 9000 bags of wheat seed next year adding that 110,000 paddy seed bags have already been supplied. He disclosed that seed sufficient for 165000 acres including triple-gene cotton variety CEMB-6 and other varieties would be provided to farmers for general cultivation. Moreover, maize seed as fodder crop, sufficient for cultivation on 80,000-acre area besides hybrid maize variety would be provided to farmers.

Discussing oil seed crops, he said that Raya and Sesame seeds would also be provided to farmers by PSC.

PSC Director of Marketing and Procurement Malik Muhammad Ilyas thanked the participants on behalf of Managing Director PSC Mr. Shan Ul Haq.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Oil Gilgit Baltistan Price Khanewal Azad Jammu And Kashmir Market Cotton From Wheat Industry Top Million

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Inno ..

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy organises ‘Innovate for Sustainable World’ ..

35 seconds ago
 flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

Flydubai celebrates 14th anniversary of its launch

44 seconds ago
 ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sect ..

ADNOC and Nafis to generate 5,000 new private sector jobs for UAE nationals by 2 ..

16 minutes ago
 PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish Pres ..

PM to attend inauguration ceremony of Turkish President on Saturday

57 minutes ago
 Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the ri ..

Pocket-Sized Entertainment: A guide to find the right smartphone!

1 hour ago
 Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nation ..

Incidents like May 9 leave a deep impact on nations,People involved in crime do ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.