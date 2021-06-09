Rs 247m proposed for museums, excavation/conservation of 5 monuments including Tulaja fort

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Archaeology department has proposed seven schemes worth Rs 247 million including two new museums, one each in Multan and Harappa, besides conservation and archaeological excavation of five more monuments and ancient sites including the supposedly 5000 years old Tulaja fort that rests atop a mountain on a plateau in Khushab.

In-charge archaeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP that developing two new museums, one each in Multan and Harappa, would cost Rs 80 million each.

He said that five monuments/sites to be conserved or excavated included a supposedly a 5000 years old Tulaja fort in Khushab and a sum of Rs 30 million has been proposed for its excavation and conservation. Tulaja are the ruins of a fort on a plateau atop an almost steep mountain in district Khushab and according to stories it was the secret place where King Jalaluddin Khwarzem and his soldiers took refuge after being defeated by Mongols/Tatars who had followed him up to the banks of river Chenab .

Officials said, they have proposed a two-kilometer long hiking track up to the fort, public facilities like canopies, benches, watchman hut, adding that the remains to be discovered in the wake of archaeological excavation would be conserved and walk ways to be developed around these remains for convenience of tourists.

Another monument to be conserved is the Sher Shah Suri Bawli at Wan Bhachraan in Mianwali. A number of Bawli were built by Sher Shah Suri along the grand road built in his times and these Step Wells were a worthwhile source of comfort for the travelers at deserted places to take a nap in coolest atmosphere and drink cool and clean water before moving forward. A sum of Rs 10 million has been proposed for the Wan Bhachraan Bawli.

A sum of Rs 12 million has been proposed for conservation of mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed, a marvel of artful brick work decorated with Quranic Verses and designs in Muzaffargarh district.

Another Rs 20 million has been proposed for conservation of tomb of King Tahir Khan Nahar in Seet Pur, district Muzaffargarh and Rs 15 million for preservation of a site called Sangurwala Tibba in Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh. The schemes were proposed by archaeology department south zone and subject to final approval would be undertaken under the annual development plan 2021-22.