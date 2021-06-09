UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 247m Proposed For Museums, Excavation/conservation Of 5 Monuments Including Tulaja Fort

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 05:10 PM

Rs 247m proposed for museums, excavation/conservation of 5 monuments including Tulaja fort

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Archaeology department has proposed seven schemes worth Rs 247 million including two new museums, one each in Multan and Harappa, besides conservation and archaeological excavation of five more monuments and ancient sites including the supposedly 5000 years old Tulaja fort that rests atop a mountain on a plateau in Khushab.

In-charge archaeology department Multan Malik Ghulam Muhammad told APP that developing two new museums, one each in Multan and Harappa, would cost Rs 80 million each.

He said that five monuments/sites to be conserved or excavated included a supposedly a 5000 years old Tulaja fort in Khushab and a sum of Rs 30 million has been proposed for its excavation and conservation. Tulaja are the ruins of a fort on a plateau atop an almost steep mountain in district Khushab and according to stories it was the secret place where King Jalaluddin Khwarzem and his soldiers took refuge after being defeated by Mongols/Tatars who had followed him up to the banks of river Chenab .

Officials said, they have proposed a two-kilometer long hiking track up to the fort, public facilities like canopies, benches, watchman hut, adding that the remains to be discovered in the wake of archaeological excavation would be conserved and walk ways to be developed around these remains for convenience of tourists.

Another monument to be conserved is the Sher Shah Suri Bawli at Wan Bhachraan in Mianwali. A number of Bawli were built by Sher Shah Suri along the grand road built in his times and these Step Wells were a worthwhile source of comfort for the travelers at deserted places to take a nap in coolest atmosphere and drink cool and clean water before moving forward. A sum of Rs 10 million has been proposed for the Wan Bhachraan Bawli.

A sum of Rs 12 million has been proposed for conservation of mausoleum of Hazrat Sheikh Sadan Shaheed, a marvel of artful brick work decorated with Quranic Verses and designs in Muzaffargarh district.

Another Rs 20 million has been proposed for conservation of tomb of King Tahir Khan Nahar in Seet Pur, district Muzaffargarh and Rs 15 million for preservation of a site called Sangurwala Tibba in Kamalia, Toba Tek Singh. The schemes were proposed by archaeology department south zone and subject to final approval would be undertaken under the annual development plan 2021-22.

Related Topics

Multan Martyrs Shaheed Water Malik Ghulam Muhammad Road Khushab Mianwali Muzaffargarh Toba Tek Singh Kamalia SITE (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Why excessive load-shedding in the country? Nepra ..

8 minutes ago

EU keeps sanctions on ex-Ukraine leader, despite c ..

54 seconds ago

Record setters Hassan, Cheptegei dismiss technolog ..

56 seconds ago

PML-N leader Javed Latif gets bail in treason case

30 minutes ago

SC directs petitioners to challenge Military Court ..

4 minutes ago

Lavrov Says No Western Officials Demand Russia Be ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.