Rs 265.16m Distributed Among Deserving People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Rs 265.16m distributed among deserving people

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Programme Sargodha Ghulam Abbas Gondal Saturday said that a total of Rs 265.16 million had been distributed among 24,418 deserving people, out of 52,472, deserving people, registered under the Ehsas Kifalat programme in the district.

He said the target of 47% of total payments was achieved in the district.

Talking to reporters here, he said that Rs 100 million were distributed among 8,216 deserving people in tehsil Sargodha, Rs 47 million among 3,843 in Bhalwal, in Kot Momin Rs 44 million among 3,651 needy people, Rs 29 million among 2,419 deserving in tehsil Sillanwali, in Shahpur tehsil, Rs 19.7 million among 1,611 deserving people, while in Bhera tehsil Rs 24.2 million were distributed among 1,975 people.

More Stories From Pakistan

