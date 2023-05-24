Rs 400m released for cemeteries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad has said that Rs 400 million have been released for five cemeteries in Punjab and two model graveyards out of four have been completed in the city.

In a statement issued here, he said two cemeteries at Bhai Kot Raiwind Road and Soy Asal Bedian Road had been completed while the remaining two were being built at Ganj Sharif Kahanna Road and Ahlu Kacha Road.

Ibrahim Murad said that three ambulance vehicles had been handed over to the Rescue 1122 for Lahore's model cemeteries. Five buses would be provided for traveling of bereaved persons to reach the cemeteries, he added.

He said Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had abolished burial charges of Rs 10,000 in model cemeteries for destitute people. Burial fee for common people had been reduced from 10 thousand rupees to 3,500 rupees only, he added. Citizens will be able to contact the helpline 1190 for model cemetery ambulance service.

He said that graves in model cemeteries were being dug by excavators. All graves were being madeof the same size and style. adding that an average of 12,000 graves could be madein each model cemetery.