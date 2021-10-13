Rs 57 bln spent on 1867 uplift schemes in DG Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 1867 development schemes, costing Rs 57 billion were in progress in district Dera Ghazi Khan.

This was stated by Deputy Director Development Waseem Jatoe, during a briefing given to Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, here on Wednesday. Zartaj Gul, chairing a meeting at DC Office, reviewed the overall progress on ongoing uplift work. She instructed officers to ensure completion of work within stipulated time period.

She issued special instruction for completion of development work at model graveyard. Similarly, gas should be provided to suburban areas of the DG Khan, she directed officials. She instructed officials from Health Department to visit rural and remote areas in DG Khan district and ensure timely vaccination of masses against COVID 19.

Vans should be sent in the far-flung areas, she added.

Advisor to CM Punjab, Hanif Patafi also hinted early completion of sewerage line from Fareedi Bazaar to Manika Canal. Similarly, issues pertaining to Cardiology Institute must be resolved, he stated. The officials were also instructed to make visual record of all the uplift projects. The journey of development would remain continue as 687 schemes have already been completed with cost of Rs 15 billion, he remarked. On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed and many other officers were also present.