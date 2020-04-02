Rs 58, 32000 fine imposed on profiteers in Rawalpindi

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:31 PM

The district administration in its crackdown against profiteers, price hikers, hoarders took action against 2534 shopkeepers and imposed a fine of Rs. 58, 32000 against violators during the month of March

According to details, the teams under the supervision of relevant Assistant Commissioners and food magistrate conducted 14, 708 raids in different areas of the city and arrested / registered 27 FIRs, while imposed fine worth Rs 58, 32000 on 2534 violators involved in price hike, adulteration and profiteering.

In a statement, Deputy Commissioner, Capt � Anwar Ul Haq has said that in wake of COVID-19, no one would be allowed to cheat the general public and strict action would be taken against profiteering or against those who were creating artificial shortage to gain more profit.

He urged the public to check the price of edibles and if they found that anyone is involved in profiteering or hoarding then can register complain on app "Qeemat Punjab" or help line number 0800-02345.

