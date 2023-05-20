Rs 61.983mln to be spent on renovation of LGH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab government will spend Rs 61.983 million for renovation and repairing of the Lahore General Hospital (LGH).

This was informed by Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer ud Din Medical College Professor Al-Fareed Zafar while presiding a review meeting here on Saturday. He informed that the Punjab Health Department had released the funds for the renovation and paint works in different wards, OPD, offices and operation theaters of the LGH. Moreover, in the phase 1 to 3 of the project, repair of 80 public washrooms, cleaning of 6 ducts and renovation of the ongoing developmental works had already been started without any delay, he said.

He emphasized that spending public exchequer on the welfare of patients was first priority and no negligence would be spared to fulfill this task. He added that June 15, 2023 had been fixed as deadline for the completion of the developmental work to ensure in time utilization of the funds during the current financial year. He said that the completion of these development works would extend patients and health professionals with a cleaner environment and upgraded facilities, which would ultimately improve the quality of their work.

The Principal PGMI said that it would be the responsibility of the Ward Registrar of the hospital who issued satisfactory certificates for the completion while verification of quality works to ensure the completion of renovation and repair works. He made it clear that there would be no compromise on the standard and quality of work for which set principles would be followed by the MS and administrative doctors. Professor Al-Fareed Zafar also directed the hospital administration to ensure special monitoring of this project which was being started with the heavy amount so that quality and timely works could be completed for the benefit of the patients being attended in this stat of the art LGH.

MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, while briefing the Principal, told that in order to complete this project, the aforementioned development and construction works had been entrusted to the Communications and Works Department so that all these works be ensured transparently as per the rules and regulations of Punjab Government .